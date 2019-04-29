Responsible Industry and Economic Growth Panel at Reef Bar

Representatives from four Northland companies met to talk updates and industry.

DULUTH, Minn.- Representatives from Enbridge and PolyMet were part of a Panel Discussion at the Reef in Duluth on Monday.

The two companies, as well as Laborers Local 1091 and Minnesota Power, talked about the increased demand for trades in Responsible Industry in our region.

“I also hope they get a chance to think about how they can make a difference in the community,” said Brian Hanson, CEO of APEX, one of the organizers of the event. “Those folks who wanna support this type of project, I think they’ll get some ideas on how to do that and I think that’s really important.”

Polymet said they’ve got all the permits for their latest mining efforts, and Enbridge said they estimate construction on Line 3 will start in 2020.