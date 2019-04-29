Spartans Baseball Cruise Past Hunters

Superior scored five runs in the fourth to seal the win.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Superior baseball team bounced back from its first loss of the season in a big way, topping Duluth Denfeld 9-1 at Wade Stadium.

The game was scoreless until the third, when the Spartans scored twice on a bunt. The Hunters answered in the bottom half of the inning to make it 2-1 Spartans. But Superior blew it open in the fourth, scoring five runs to take full control.

Ben Rhodes pitched 4.1 innings of relief allowing just one run while striking out four and also went 2-for-3 at the plate with an RBI and two runs scored. For the Hunters, Dane Herold drove in the lone run.

Superior (6-1) will return to Wade on Thursday to play Duluth Marshall while Duluth Denfeld (2-5) will host Ashland on Thursday.