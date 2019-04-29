Those Injured or Killed on the Job Honored

Men and women were honored who died or were injured on the job today.

DULUTH, Minn.- Those who have lost their lives or been injured on the job, were honored today during a special ceremony in Duluth.

The annual event held at the Duluth Labor Temple included community leaders, elected officials, and union members who talked about the need for safe work places so that families don’t have to deal with the suffering of a loved one getting hurt or killed on the job.

Rachel Loeffler-Kemp, Community Services Director said that “whether they are union members or not, we feel that it’s important to take time out of our day each year and really pay tribute to those who have been injured or unfortunately didn’t make it home that day”.

The event usually includes a tree planting to honor the victims, but that didn’t happen today due to the poor weather.