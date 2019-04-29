Two Lakeside Neighborhood Liquor Stores to Open in Time for Summer

Lakeside Liquor and Stokke's Liquor Store will open on East Superior Street.

DULUTH, Minn.- Two new businesses are finally moving forward with plans to open after the city’s long awaited approval.

That’s Stokke’s Liquor Store and Lakeside Liquor, both of them opening in the Lakeside– Lester Park neighborhood right on East Superior Street.

The Stokke family’s newest liquor store and Lakeside Liquor both submitted their applications to open within a week of each other in August. Their locations, not even a three minute drive from each other.

The city’s Alcohol, Gambling and Tobacco Commission had concerns with how close the two shops are to each other, but decided the locations would serve different parts of the Lakeside community.

Stokkes Liquor Store is hoping to reach those driving into the city from the Northshore. Lakeside liquor is aiming to reach the residential parts of the neighborhood.

“The city council, they moved forward with what the city had asked for. I think the public said that this is what they want and that’s why these people have chosen to do it, and I think it will be a good thing,” asst. city clerk Roberta Pirkola said.

Additionally, Lakeside Liquor will have more than just alcohol products. The store will also serve gift baskets and glassware, along with other community oriented items.

Both places are expected to open up in time for the Summer season.

The city says the only thing left on their end is having the locations approved by the fire and safety commissions, after that it turns to the hands of the store owners.

Lakeside Liquor is expecting products in to arrive in the coming week and will be open within the month.