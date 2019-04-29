UMD Defensemen Dylan Samberg to Return For Junior Season

DULUTH, Minn. – UMD defenseman Dylan Samberg has informed the Winnipeg Jets that he will not be joining the team next season and will return to UMD for his junior year.

The Hermantown native has won four consecutive championships, two state titles with the Hawks and two national titles with Bulldogs. The 20 year old scored seven goals and recorded 12 assists this past season.

Samberg is also a two–time member of the U.S. National Junior team.