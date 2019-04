UMD’s Peter Krieger Signs with Swedish Hockey Team

Krieger wrapped up his career at UMD with 54 points in 85 games.

DULUTH, Minn. – UMD outgoing senior Peter Krieger has signed with Vasterviks IK, a Swedish hockey club that plays in the Tier II league Hockey Allsvenkan.

The 25-year-old spent the past two seasons with the Bulldogs after transferring from Alaska Fairbanks and in that time helped UMD win back-to-back national titles. Krieger wrapped up his career at UMD with 54 points in 85 games.