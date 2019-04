Wolfpack Girls Hang on For Home Win over Wildcats

The Duluth girls lacrosse team picked up a win over section rival Chisago Lakes.

DULUTH, Minn. – Jorja Schooler scored six times as the Duluth girls lacrosse team defeated Chisago Lakes 13-8 Monday night at Public Schools Stadium.

Sarah Spencer scored four goals and Elle Hughes chipped in with three of her own. Shay Callaway also had two assists for the Wolfpack.