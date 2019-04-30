Duluth Denfeld Mock Distracted Driving Crash

Students at Denfeld got a first hand look at what could happen while distracted behind the wheel

DULUTH, Minn.- Recent statistics from the Office of Traffic Safety show distracted or inattentive driving is a contributing factor in one in five Minnesota traffic crashes, causing an average of 53 deaths and 216 serious injuries each year in the state.

A study done in 2017 by AAA found distraction played a role in about six out of ten teen crashes, with the top distractions being other passengers and cell phones.

Students got makeup put on as they were actors during today’s mock crash. For one student, seeing this a great reminder.

Jacob Johnson, a Denfeld student, said that “okay yeah it’s fake, but still it makes you realize like just looking at your phone can cause something so bad to happen so easily”.

Unfortunately Matt Logan knows this story all too well. Logan lost his daughter back in 2012 due to texting and driving the first day of her senior year. He wants students to understand the consequences their choices can have.

Logan mentioned that “as a parent, we never expect anything like this to happen so when it does happen, it’s a huge shock and I think it’s so important that we need to learn from other’s mistakes and that’s really the motivation behind it and understand this was a choice, a mistake that she made and what can we learn from it”.

Johnson says that these lessons definitely had an impact on his thoughts about texting and driving.

Johnson also stated that “I don’t really do it anyways, but it really makes you think okay just wait until at least you’re stopped at least and not when you’re doing it when you’re driving and going”.

Starting August 1st here in Minnesota, a new law goes into effect making it illegal to use a hand held cell phone for any reason while driving.