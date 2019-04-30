Duluth FC Host Kick-Off Party for 2019 Season

The event was held at Duluth Cider for fans to welcome the upcoming season for the Bluegreens.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Cider was the place to be tonight for the 2019 Duluth FC kick-off party.

The Bluegreens got together with their fans to show off their trophies from last season and their new uniforms. Head coach Joel Person says these events create that special bond between the team and their fans.

“We’re really proud of our local fanbase. We’re a pretty young club compared to a lot of the teams we play. This is only our third year in the league. And to see it grow as it has in the community, and to have an event like this that is hosted by Duluth Cider where we have a bunch of supporters and fans come out, it really reminds you of every reason why we do this and that’s to help impact the local community,” said Person.

The Bluegreens will open their season Sunday at Duluth East High School against Sioux Falls Thunder FC. Match will start at 3 p.m.