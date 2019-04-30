Enger Park Golf Course Open for the Season

Enger Park gets up to about 35,000 golfers a year.

DULUTH, Minn. – Good news for the avid golfers Enger Park Golf Course is finally open for the season.

Nine of the 18 holes are open for use.

Some golfers were already at the course ready for a tee time.

The golf season can be very uncertain thanks to winter conditions in the spring, but Enger Park Golf Director says the course was opening rain or shine.

“Their cooped up for six months out of the year and they are itching to get out,” said Golf Director Craig Smith.

“The phone has been ringing off the hook when are you open. We just wanted to get open and let the golfers decide if the weather was good enough for them to go out,” Smith continues.

Lester Park Golf course is set to open May 1st.