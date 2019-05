Hilltoppers Baseball Take Down Lumberjacks in Five Innings

The Duluth Marshall baseball team got a shutout win at home Tuesday night.

DULUTH, Minn. – In a game where the score was 1-0 going into the fifth inning, the Duluth Marshall baseball team caught fire and scored nine runs against Cloquet to end the game via mercy rule 10-0 Tuesday night at Wade Stadium.

Ben Pedersen and Brett Benson combined for the shutout to help the Hilltoppers improve to 6-1 on the season.