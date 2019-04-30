Judge Orders East School Threat Suspect to Undergo Mental Examination

A mental examination has been ordered by a Duluth judge for a suspect accused of threatening to shoot up Duluth East High School earlier this month.

The results of that examination will then determine the next steps in the judicial process and whether the suspect will face a trial.

35-year-old Travis Busch, who had access to East High School as a job coach for a student with special needs, is charged with one count of “Threats of Violence,” and one count of “Possession of a Machine Gun Conversion Kit.”

Busch was arrested without incident during the district-wide lockdown on April 5.

According to court documents, Busch was in Duluth East High School texting someone he knew about his threats–from shooting police with machine guns, to claiming he had firing capabilities comparable to the mass shooting in Las Vegas in 2017.

The documents also add that he could padlock a movie theater and shoot everyone inside like “fish in a barrel.”

Investigators eventually entered the school safely to find Busch unarmed, inside a locked cold storage room in the cafeteria with the student he was supervising.

Investigators did locate a loaded and cocked pistol in the trunk of Busch’s vehicle, which was in the school’s parking lot.

They also found several firearms in his downtown apartment, including one that could be converted into a fully automatic weapon.