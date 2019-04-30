Junk Hunters Rejoice! Duluth Junk Hunt Coming to the DECC

The Duluth Junk Hunt is Happening Friday, May 3 and Saturday, May 4 at the DECC in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – They says one person’s junk is another person’s treasure!

More than 140 booths of vintage finds and re-purposed treasures will give junk hunters a thrill May 3 (10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.) & 4 (9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.) inside the DECC’s Arena & Paulucci Hall.

This will be the first spring Junk Hunt happening at the DECC.

There will be an array of different “junk” vendors from all over Minnesota & beyond showcasing all

things vintage, antique & re-purposed.

Customers can shop from a huge assortment of antique furniture & re-purposed home décor, as well as jewelry & other vintage items.

There will also be a special “Early Bird” admission ticket available on Friday, May 3 from 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. for those hard-core junkers who want to shop before the rest of the crowds arrive.

“We are amazed with the growth & popularity of the Junk Hunt,” says Emily Broman, founder of the Duluth Junk Hunt. “We started out with a half dozen vendors at our June 2012 event, and now we’re filling up over 140 booths & have a waiting list! We have outgrown every smaller venue in town & now have secured spots with the DECC for both our spring & fall markets.”

In addition to shopping all of these unique booths, customers will be able to enjoy food & beverages from the DECC’s concession stand, and the new farmers market section of the Junk Hunt.

Tickets are $5 per person with part of the proceeds being donated to a local non-profit.

This year’s beneficiary is the Duluth Harbor Mission.

Click here for more information.