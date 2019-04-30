Jurors Find Noor Guilty of Third-Degree Murder, Manslaughter

The verdict is expected to be announced at 4:30 p.m. according to the Star Tribune.

UPDATE: Jury finds Noor guilty on third-degree murder, guilty on second-degree manslaughter, but not guilty on second-degree murder charges.

___

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn.-Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of a Minnesota police officer in the death of an unarmed woman who was shot minutes after calling 911.

Mohamed Noor is charged with murder and manslaughter in the 2017 death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, a dual citizen of the U.S. and Australia. Damond was shot shortly after she called 911 to report a possible sexual assault behind her home.

A jury of 10 men and two women got the case Monday afternoon after three weeks of testimony. They were sequestered.

Noor testified he shot Damond after he heard a bang on his squad car, saw his partner was scared, then saw Damond at his partner’s window, raising her arm. Prosecutors say Noor acted unreasonably and the shooting wasn’t justified.

Noor was fired after he was charged.