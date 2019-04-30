Lumberjacks Baseball Snap Saints’ Win Streak to Split Doubleheader

Northland College edged out St. Scholastica 15-10 in the first game while St. Scholastica got the big 16-0 shutout win in the second game.

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Scholastica baseball team was having a perfect run in UMAC play this season, until Northland College came in for the first game on Tuesday’s doubleheader and got the 15-10 win to snap the Saints’ 16-game win streak.

In the first game, the Lumberjacks struck early but blew it open in the third, scoring five runs to take a 9-3 lead. Noah Cross went 4-for-5 with 3 RBI while striking out five on the mound. Adrian Bethel hit his first home run of the season.

The second game was a much different story, as the Saints returned to their winning ways and dominated the entire game to get the 16-0 win in seven innings. The Saints scored at least one run in each inning, including five in both the second and fifth innings. Cody Venske went 5-for-5 with 5 RBI while James Fuerniss went 4-for-5 with an RBI.

The Saints (22-9) will play at UW-La Crosse on Wednesday for a doubleheader while the Lumberjacks (10-22-1) will close out the regular season on Saturday at Martin Luther.