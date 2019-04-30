More Events Coming to Northshore Inline Marathon

DULUTH, Minn.-Multiple changes are coming to this fall’s annual inline marathon.

It will now be known as the Northshore Inline Marathon and Skate Fest.

Leaders from the event said they are adding even more races like the tunnel 10-K skate and 21-K roller ski events.

Plans are also in the works for having more skating clinics, demos, and shows to get more people interested in the sport.

“We will produce an event that brings people of all skill levels from beginners to literally the best in the world here to Duluth to learn, to have fun, and experience skating in the beautiful setting of Duluth,” said Mike Ward, the race director.

The Northshore Inline Marathon, which is the largest of its kind in the country, will be held Sept. 13 and 14.

For more information on the race, visit this website.