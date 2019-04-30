Prep Softball: Spartans Dominate Doubleheader Against Huskies; Greyhounds Pick Up First Win

Superior shut out Eau Claire North in the first game while Duluth East picked up its first win of the season against Eveleth-Gilbert.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Superior softball team returned home to their winning ways, sweeping a doubleheader against Eau Claire North 10-0 (5 innings) and 11-5 (6 innings).

The first game was all Superior, as Mady Stariha pitched five shutout innings while only giving up one hit while striking out five. Chesie McLaughlin went 2-for-2 with a home run in the first. Elise DeGraef drove in three runs.

In the second game, Superior trailed 4-1 going into the fifth inning, scored three runs to tie it, then scored seven innings in the sixth to get the win. Niya Wilson went 2for-4 with two RBI while Stariha pitched four and a third innings of relief while giving up one run on four hits.

Superior (9-1) will host Menomonie for a doubleheader on Thursday.

In other softball news, Duluth East defeated Eveleth-Gilbert 7-1 for their first win of the season. The Greyhounds will play at Esko on Friday.