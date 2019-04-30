Rescuer Remembered 52 Years After Attempting to Save the Lives of Three Teenagers

A brand new 150 foot Coast Guard cutter will be named after Ed Culbertson.

DULUTH, Minn. – April 30th 1967, is a day the Northland won’t forget, especially for those still heartbroken by the loss of a hero three teenagers and the hero who tried to save them.

More than a half a century ago, Coast Guardsman Ed Culbertson died attempting to rescue three brothers, Nathan, Eric, and Arthur Halverson, from a pier in Canal Park during a bad storm.

Longtime friend Captain Tom Mackay visits the memorial that sits near the lift bridge, every year to pay tribute

“We bring four flowers for the young lads and one for my friend Ed,” said Mackay.

“It makes me feel proud to have been Ed’s friend and been able to continue this memorial,”Mackay continues.

A friend of Captain Mackay visited the memorial on this year’s anniversary of the tragedy to show his support.

He believes it is important to not only honor Culbertson but also all who serve our country.

“This happens a lot all over the country and people maybe forget the role of the coast guard. The men and women of the Coast guard put their lives on the line a lot,” said Ron Johnson.

We need to recognize and be thankful that people serve,” Johnson continues.

Captain Tom Mackay says he will keep his tradition of visiting the memorial every year for as long as he can.

He hopes in the future someone else will carry the torch to honor his longtime friend.

A brand new one hundred fifty foot coast guard cutter is currently being built in Louisiana.

It will be named after Ed Culbertson.

The new ships is set to be commissioned early next year and will be stationed in Galveston, Texas.