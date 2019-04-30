Water Treatment Plant in Carlton Making Headway

DULUTH, Minn. – A new water treatment plant in Carlton is making headway after the city broke ground in October

to replace the previous one built in 1979, which is now deteriorating.

The project, which will cost about $5 million, will upgrade underground infrastructure and add a new supply well.

A water infrastructure fund grant from the Public Facilities Authority will fund about $3 million and a $2 million dollar loan from Drinking Water State Revolving fund will pay for the rest.

“Without the grant dollars none of this would be possible. We don’t want to drive people out of their houses. We want people to move into town and be part of the community, school system and be a part of everything. It’s really huge for making the area grow,” said City of Carlton Public Works Superintendent Derek Wolf.

Based upon per thousand gallons used, Carlton residents could see an increase of $1.50 on their monthly bill.

Construction of the plant is expected to be completed by October 2019.