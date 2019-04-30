Webster Dream Park to be Built Late Summer thanks to Donations

Check from Enbridge Energy brought donation total to $250,000.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- A Superior girl’s dream for an all abilities playground at Webster Park is coming true.

Enbridge Energy donated a $10,000 check to the city of Superior to build Webster Dream Park.

The idea was dreamt up by nine-year-old Kenna Hermanson.

Private donations, including the check from Enbridge, totals $50,000, and the City of Superior contributed $200,000 from last year’s budget. This brings the total raised to $250,000 of the $285,000 needed.

The main playground equipment has been purchased, and it is set to be built in August, by different organizations in the community.

Officials say there are other extra features and pieces that will require extra money, and they are still accepting donations through a 501c3 listed with South End Days.

But Kenna’s dream, is becoming a reality.

“I’ve lived here all my life, so this park is pretty special to me as well,” said First District City Councilor Dan Olson.

“And to see a dream by a 9-year-old girl, to dream this up and bring it all together with the help of the community is, it’s good.”