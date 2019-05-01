BNSF Investigation Finds Broken Wheel led to Train Derailment

BNSF Says 99% of Coal has Been Removed

DULUTH, Minn. – An investigation into a BNSF Railway train derailment in mid-February found a broken wheel caused the 40-car derailment near Cloquet.

A BNSF spokesperson said about “99 percent” of the coal has been cleaned up, with a ‘very small amount’ of coal remaining.

Clean up will continue as weather cooperates and BNSF says they will seed the area in hopes of restoring to pre-incident conditions.