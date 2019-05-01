Duluth Set to Demolition Another Community Center

It could be very expensive to repair the recreational center.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth residents could lose another recreational center as the city is planning to demolish the Merritt Park Community Center in West Duluth.

The city says the center is not compliant with the federal disability building codes.

The building is also in need of significant maintenance upgrades.

Officials say it would be too expensive to keep up with the building, considering they have over 100 other parks throughout Duluth to maintain.

“We are kind of going with less is more,” said Parks and Recreation Assistant Manager Lisa Luokkala.

“The idea is to move to a hub system. we are looking at again maintaining a higher quality recreation center kind of located strategically around the communities,” Luokkala continues.

The community center is currently undergoing inspections to check for possible asbestos and hazardous materials.

Demolition is expected for later this year.