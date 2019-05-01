Educators from Around the Region In Duluth for Annual Early Childhood Summit

The Northland foundation says this is the largest summit they have ever had.

DULUTH, Minn. – Nearly 300 educators from more than twenty five school districts from around the area were in attendance to build a better understanding of working with young people.

The summit is designed as an approach to offer training resources for rural and urban communities that may not have access to them.

The educators learned techniques and strategies to deal with behavioral and social factors that impact children.

The Northland foundation believes it is important for educators to build those skills for a positive student environment.

“So often we talk about math, spelling, and English. The academics. There are formulas figuring those this out but social and emotional development there is not one formula and every child comes from a unique background and unique experiences,” said Northland Foundation Vice President Lynn Haglin.

Minnesota’s Children Cabinet Director Kelly Monson was among those in attending.

She finds the summit can be very beneficial for focusing on the well–being of youth.

“This raises the awareness with our community. I think it raises awareness among providers in terms of we need to think about the whole child and not one piece of that child,” said Monson.

The Northland foundation hopes the summit shows educators the advantage of having the opportunity to learn new skills.

The foundation will also be hosting training on environmental experiences for early childhood, coming up this Saturday.