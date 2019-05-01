FOX 21 Partnering with Memorial Blood Centers to Host Blood Drive for Bennett

The Blood Drive for Bennett is Happening Saturday, May 4 at the FOX 21 Studios on London Road in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – Every day, patients at local hospitals rely on donated blood, but blood doesn’t last forever which is why FOX 21 Local News is partnering with Memorial Blood Centers to host a blood drive Saturday, May 4 from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Bennett Young, a normally cheerful, sweet 21-month-old boy developed unusual bruising on his leg. He began tiring easily, and started acting irritable.

His parents brought him to the hospital where he was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

Bennett began a journey of chemotherapy, lasting more than three years.

These treatments affect his platelet and red blood cell counts.

You’re invited and encouraged to join Bennett’s family at a blood drive in his honor in partnership with FOX 21.

Help ensure this precious gift is available for others who need it.

FOX 21 is located at 2001 London Road, Duluth, MN, 55812.

Click here to learn more about Memorial Blood Centers.