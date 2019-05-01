Health Records Conference Held Wednesday

The Minnesota Health Information Management Association is in Duluth until Friday

DULUTH, Minn.- If you are interested in a healthcare career, without all the blood and guts, then a career in health records might be for you.

Leaders in that field are holding the annual Minnesota Health Information Management Association conference at the DECC. They say thousands of jobs are available in that industry whose roots are based in the Northland.

Christina Snaza, Board Member of the MHIMA says that “the Health Information Management Field essentially started with the college of St. Scholastica, so they are a proud organization to have us here and we have a lot of alumni as well”.

The event will run through Friday and include discussions on Healthcare privacy and future innovations in the industry.