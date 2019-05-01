Man at Duluth Senior Care Center Dies From Drinking Chemical

The man Lived at Westwood of Duluth

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – State investigators say a resident at a Duluth senior care apartment complex inadvertently drank a cleaning chemical that severely burned his digestive tract and killed him three days later.

The Star Tribune reports the man had dementia and lived in a secured memory care unit at Westwood of Duluth. The investigation found that the man had a history of climbing over the kitchen gate and rummaging for food and something to drink.

The Health Department ruled that operators were negligent and failed to secure chemical cleaners. The man died on Feb. 19. The report says staff has since removed chemicals from under the kitchen sink and put locks on all cabinets.

The facility is operated by the Benedictine Living Community. Benedictine administrator Brian Pattock was not immediately available for comment.