New Great Lakes Aquarium Director

Wednesday, the Aquarium welcomed a familiar face to the new position

DULUTH, Minn.- A familiar face is now the new Aquarium Executive Director. Effective today, Jay Walker is now calling the shots at the tourist attraction.

Walker, who has previously served as the Aquarium’s Director of Operations has been with the organization since it opening back in 2000. He says he’s seen numerous positive changes at the site over the years, and is excited for what is coming.

Walker stated that “to have the success that we have had in the past few years with seeing our record breaking attendance, its been really exciting. And for me to have the ability to lead this organization at this time in such a time of success and to also know that we have some really great opportunities coming up in the next five years”.

Walker is replacing former Director Joe Montisano who had been with the group since 2017.