Pancake Day Prep

Organizers begun preparing for the expected crowd of over 11,000 tomorrow

DULUTH, Minn.- Organizers are busy getting ready for the 2019 version of Lions Club Pancake Day in Duluth. They are expecting to feed more than eleven thousand people tomorrow.

Volunteers started showing up around eight this morning to get ready for pancake day 2019. They are bringing in more than 2,500 pounds of pancake flour, 1,200 pounds of sausage, and 6,000 slices of bacon.

Around 300 community volunteers from football players, to choir members will help get the DECC ready and help serve meals tomorrow.

Pat Swenson, Chairman of Pancake Committee says that “that to me is what this event is all about. I like to coin it the great Duluth get together because it takes a community to make this event successful, and it is very successful. And all the proceeds, all the money that we make from this event goes right back into the needs of the community”.

The Lions Club hopes to raise around $70,000 to help fund sight and hearing impaired programs, diabetes and youth initiatives around the community. One volunteer who has been doing pancake day for twenty years says it’s all about giving back.

Joel Manns, a volunteer, mentioned that “there’s two parts. One is the camaraderie. It’s fun its, you hear the expression it’s bigger than yourself and this is the classic of bigger than yourself. I’m participating in feeding about 10,000 people in a day. The other half, the end result the money we earn goes toward helping people in our local community. Most of the money we raise stays locally”.

The event begins tomorrow morning at six and goes until 8 p.m. Tickets are eight dollars at the door and seven dollars prior to the event.