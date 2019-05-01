Proctor Speedway Getting Ready for Season

Speedway getting ready for 2nd year of Monster Truck Show.

PROCTOR, Minn.- Proctor Speedway is gearing up for their upcoming season.

For the second year in a row they will be featuring the Monster Truck Show as well as King on the Hill, and the 47th annual Silver 1000.

“It’s just at big invitationals and stuff is a lot of fun and we’re getting a little bit more younger fans involved a little bit,” said Mike Donnahue, President of the Speedway.

“So that’s what’s really helping us, trying to get the youth in there and having fun.”

The Monster Truck Show will take place late June.