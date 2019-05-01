UMD Public Health Students Showcase This Year’s Projects

Students proud to show off their hard work.

DULUTH, Minn.- Public Health students at UMD showed off projects they’ve been working on throughout the year.

The 2019 student showcase featured campaigns and projects focused on Health and Wellness in and around the University.

Presentation topics included ways teachers can prevent burning out from stress.

“We all work so hard throughout the semester and we need a chance to celebrate and be celebrated,” said Cailey Weiske, named Public Health Major of the Year.

“Just show that we care about the Duluth community and we want to continue doing so, and we want to continue to grow.”

Weiske’s presentation compared healthcare at UMD with healthcare at a college in England.