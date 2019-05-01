Vista Fleet’s Season Starts Friday With Discounted Tickets

DULUTH, Minn. – The Vista Fleet — one of Duluth’s top tourist attractions — is ready to sail Friday, May 3.

This comes after a 40-percent decline in business last season during complications with the delayed seawall reconstruction project in the Minnesota Slip.

Vista officials say they’re ready to have a full season free of construction, and they’re going to boost the company’s presence on social media to get more people out on Lake Superior.

“Information wise, it’s a really great hub to provide to people and get them much more comfortable and familiar with our brand. We are Vista Fleet, our goal is to create superior memories and expand people’s perspectives of the Northland.,” said Katy Rochel, marketing director for Vista.

Vista is offering a special between May 3 and 10th for rides that only cost $5.