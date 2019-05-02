Bloom 2019 Brings Moms Together

The event provides expectant mothers a much needed night of pampering.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Moms Blog hosted their annual Bloom event focused on new and expecting mothers tonight at Clyde Iron Works.

They are catering to both birth mothers and adoptive mothers and giving them a chance to meet and connect.

“It’s so important to bring moms together in the community, get off the screen. We do have our online presence with Facebook and our blogs every day too, but to get them off the screen and in person meeting other moms and building their network of resources and community,” said Andrea Jang, the owner of Duluth Mom’s Blog.

Duluth Mom’s Blog has nearly 9000 followers on Facebook.

Their goal is to help women along on their parenting journey.