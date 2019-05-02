CHUM to Host Homeless Fundraising Event in Leif Erikson Park

"Walk a Mile in These Shoes" is Happening Saturday, May 4 in Duluth's Leif Erikson Park

DULUTH, Minn. – CHUM is set to host a first ever fundraising event, “Walk a Mile in These Shoes.”

The event is happening Saturday, May 4 at Duluth’s Leif Erickson Park.

The fundraising event for CHUM will call attention to the issues of poverty, hunger, homelessness, and the extreme shortage of affordable housing in Duluth.

Participants will learn about the challenges that people face, what community support is currently available, and what resources our community still needs.

All proceeds will benefit CHUM’s Emergency and Family Shelters, CHUM Center, and programming that collectively served 8,850 people in 2018.

Participants are welcome to register as a team or as an individual.

Everyone who registers will receive a “Walk a Mile in These Shoes” soup mug the day of the event.

CHUM is challenging everyone to raise $100 each or $1,000 per team. Prizes will be awarded for the Top Fundraisers and Top Teams.

The walk starts promptly at 10:00 a.m., with registration opening at 9:00 a.m.

At registration, all participants will be assigned a different real-life scenario to role-play and they will navigate a maze of local resources that are available to help people overcome homelessness.

Everyone will walk as least one mile in these ‘shoes.’

Participants will experience some of the tiredness, frustrations, hunger, and confusion of so many who silently experience these harsh realities every day.

By doing so, organizers hope participants will gain a deeper understanding of the social impact of poverty, homelessness, and food insecurity.

At 11:30 a.m., participants gather around a bonfire for a soup lunch and conversation about how we can collectively begin to address the issue affordable housing in Duluth.

Click here to register today.