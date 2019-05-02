DTA to Provide 2019 Homegrown Trolley Service

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Transit Authority is once again offering providing the convenient DTA Homegrown Trolley during the 2019 Homegrown Music Festival from 7:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. on Thursday through Saturday.

In Superior, the trolley service operates between music venues every 20 minutes from 7:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. on Thursday and will feature live music onboard the trolley bus by Theresa Williams at 8:00 p.m. and Jacob Mahon at 9:00 p.m.

In Duluth, the trolley service will operate between music venues downtown every 20 minutes from 7:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. on both Friday and Saturday. Onboard performances Friday will feature Kaylee Matuszak at 8:00 p.m. and Kyle Ollah at 9:00 p.m. Then on Saturday, Aaron Tank will perform onboard the trolley bus at 8:00 p.m. with Horse Fzce following at 9:00 p.m.

DTA Homegrown Trolley service route maps can be downloaded at duluthtransit.com. Get more information on the Duluth Homegrown Music Festival and musicians performing on the trolley bus at duluthhomegrown.org.