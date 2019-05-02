Evers Pledges to ‘Fight Like Hell’ for Medicaid

Some Republican Lawmakers say They're Open to Compromise

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Democratic Gov. Tony Evers says he will “fight like hell” to expand Medicaid in Wisconsin, even though Republican legislative leaders plan to kill his proposal next week.

Evers and Democrats vowed at a news conference Thursday to save the proposal and called on voters to pressure Republicans to compromise. They cited public opinion polls that showed a wide majority of support for Medicaid expansion.

Evers says “We’re not giving up.”

The Republican co-chairs of the Legislature’s budget committee on Wednesday said they will remove his Medicaid expansion plan and a host of other Evers priorities in a single vote next week.

They’ve long opposed expanding Medicaid, even as some Republican lawmakers say they’re open to compromise.