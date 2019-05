Hilltoppers Baseball Run Away From Spartans

It was another short game for the Duluth Marshall baseball team.

DULUTH, Minn. – Carter Sullivan pitched a complete game while allowing just one run on two hits as the Duluth Marshall baseball team defeated Superior 11-1 in five innings Thursday night at Wade Stadium.

Peter Hansen would get the RBI double in the fifth inning that ended the game via mercy rule. Hilltoppers have won five in a row as they improve to 7-1 on the season.