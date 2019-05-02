Lions Club Pancake Day

The annual event hopes to bring in around 11,000 people this year

DULUTH, Minn.- It’s been a day full of pancakes at the DECC in Duluth. Just two hours into the annual pancake day feast, more than seven hundred people had already been served.

Pat Swenson, Chairman of Pancake Day, says that “I love this. Each ticket that we sell goes back to the community in some fashion. And so to see, the comments have been just wonderful, they love this day. They love the pancakes, so it’s all for a good cause”.

Such a big event wouldn’t be possible without tons of volunteers.

Jim Pratt, Volunteer, mentioned that “it’s volunteering, but it’s a job with pancake day. Our club is forty or six members but it takes two or three hundred people to pull this off every year”.

Even with school still in session, a lot of families came out to enjoy some quality time together, and course, eat some pancakes.

Sarah Montgomery, Pancake enthusiast, stated that “well it’s always good to come with your family. You just never know what tomorrow brings so enjoy it while you have it”.

For many, attending pancake day is a long time tradition. Coffee man, Jim Pratt see’s many familiar faces every year. “You see the same groups of people that meet at the same time every year. Some come from the east, some come from the west and they meet. I’ve had people tell me they’ve proposed to their spouses down here; you hear the stories of Duluth in a lot of ways in the community”.

Once the event is over, organizers will take a short break starting to get ready preparation for next year’s event.

Swenson also said that “in a about a week, we will have a wrap up meeting and we will take everyone’s concerns, things that went well, things that maybe we can improve on and that’s where we start. That’s the ground level of how we start planning for next year”.

Pancake Day proceeds will be distributed throughout the community to things like youth programs, and to help the sight and hearing impaired programs. This year’s goal is to raise more than $70,000.