Lions Club Pancake Day Details
Pancakes For Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner Today In Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — It’s that time of year again for “Duluth’s Great Get Together” also known as the 62nd Annual Pancake Day at the DECC!
Watch the video below for times, prices and what it all includes!
Volunteers have been participating in this gathering for nearly 50 years, check out one local that makes something special for the kids upon request!
The Fox 21 News team will be flipping cakes and pouring coffee, stop by and say hi!
Viktoria Capek: 9 – 10:30am
Arman Rahman: 9 – noon
Sam Ali: noon – 1pm
Meteorologist Brittney Merlot: 7 – 8am & 1 – 3pm
Brett Scott: 1-3pm
Claudia Chakamian: 6:30 – 8pm
Ryan Compeau: 6:30 – 8pm
Nachai Taylor: 6:30 – 8pm