Lions Club Pancake Day Details

Pancakes For Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner Today In Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — It’s that time of year again for “Duluth’s Great Get Together” also known as the 62nd Annual Pancake Day at the DECC!

Watch the video below for times, prices and what it all includes!

Volunteers have been participating in this gathering for nearly 50 years, check out one local that makes something special for the kids upon request!

The Fox 21 News team will be flipping cakes and pouring coffee, stop by and say hi!

Viktoria Capek: 9 – 10:30am

Arman Rahman: 9 – noon

Sam Ali: noon – 1pm

Meteorologist Brittney Merlot: 7 – 8am & 1 – 3pm

Brett Scott: 1-3pm

Claudia Chakamian: 6:30 – 8pm

Ryan Compeau: 6:30 – 8pm

Nachai Taylor: 6:30 – 8pm