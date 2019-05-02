New Day Advocacy Center Almost Done with Renovations of New Location

New Day hopes to move in to the new facility by July 1st.

ASHLAND, Wis. – New Day Advocacy Center is halfway done with the more than $1 million project, hoping to bring comfort and safety to the hundreds of victims using their services.

For more than 30 years New Day has been a resource for men, women, and children involved in domestic violence and sexual assault situations.

The current facility is based out of a family home with only three bedrooms and limited space.

Unable to serve all their victims, New day purchased a new space in 2017 for about $200,000.

It will now offer multiple bedrooms, offices, and even a meditation room.

“These clients are coming from a situation where their life is in turmoil. They aren’t sure whats going to happen the next minute. Here they can come take that deep breath and take a step back and evaluate,” said Board President Tom Potterton.

As domestic violence and sexual assault rates spike, the idea of creating a new space is bitter sweet for some at New Day.

“Drug addiction is pretty central to the domestic violence problem,” said Executive Director Kathy Roper.

“A lot of that is because they have been turned on by their perpetrators in order to control them,” Roper continues.

Money used to fund the million dollar project is from some state and federal grants as well as fund raising efforts.

Also, Memorial Medical Center, in Ashland, donated the initial funding to jump start the project.

The non–profit has already raised nearly $500,000 through their New Day Rising Campaign.

The organization will be hosting a its annual New Day Limited Fundraiser this Saturday at the Bay Area Civic Center starting at 3 pm.