Prep Softball: Spartans Sweep Mustangs, Bluejackets Hang On For Road Win

Superior softball had no trouble with Menomonie while Hibbing got the road win over Duluth Denfeld.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Senior pitcher Mady Stariha threw her second no-hitter of the season as the Superior softball team swept Menomonie Thursday night at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex.

In game one, Stariha held the Mustangs to no hits and struck out 11 batters and even chipped in with a three-run home run in the first inning. Elise DeGaef also hit her first career home run.

In game two, Superior would need just five innings as they top Menomonie 12-2.

In other prep softball action, Hibbing hung on for a road win over Duluth Denfeld 10-6 at Wade Field.