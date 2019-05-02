Proposed Texas Bill Would ban Food Stamp use on Soda, Energy Drinks, Junk Food

Coffee Would Still be Allowed

AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 35 ORLANDO) – A bill being proposed in Texas would ban food stamp recipients from using their benefits to buy ‘junk food,’ including soda and energy drinks.

The bill, H.B. No. 4364, filed by Rep. Brisco Caine, would not allow those with food stamps to purchase any sweetened or carbonated beverage, some potato chips or corn chips, candy or cookies.

Energy drinks “containing at least 65 milligrams of caffeine per 8 fluid ounces that is advertised as being specifically designed to provide metabolic stimulation or an increase to the consumer’s mental or physical energy” would also not be allowed.

Coffee or coffee-based beverages would still be allowed to be bought with food stamps.

You can read the full bill HERE.