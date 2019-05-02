Roadside Smelt Shops Pop Up in Wisconsin

The season lasts until May 25th.

ASHLAND, Wis. – A road side smelt shop has popped up in the old ace hardware parking lot in Ashland.

Owners of Smelt the business say people travel from far and wide to buy the little fish with deep roots in this community.

“The locals call the radio station because they get all excited. Everybody get so upset and say we’ve missed you and wanted my Smelt. For a lot of people this is a big deal and they tell stories of when they were little and they caught fish,” said local fisher Tom Nutt.

In Wisconsin, any resident can catch smelt and sell to private individuals.

