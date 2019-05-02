Twin Ports Ministry of Seafarers Blesses the Port and 2019 Shipping Season

The blessing of the port is an annual tradition.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth–Superior harbor is already proving to have a busy and steady 2019 season.

There have been an estimated 30 thousand lives lost to shipwrecks in the great lakes. Thursday’s annual ‘Blessing of the Port’ was a way to speak a hand of protection on the harbor and all those on the water this year.

Entering their 50th year, the Twin Ports Ministry of Seafarers led a ceremony of music and worship.

Each person present was blessed with water from Lake Superior.

Several members also led the group in prayer, asking God for protection over the ships, the harbor, the cargo, the cities and every person with a hand on the shipping industry.

“We give you thanks, oh God, as we bless the port of Duluth–Superior for this shipping season. We give you thanks to those who labor in the maritime industry here, and for those who crew the vessels that come and go from this port,” Ministry of Seafarers board member The Rev. Dennis Paulson said in prayer.

The ceremony was also used as a time of reflection. Members of the port authority praised the success of the 2018 shipping season.

In 20–19, they are looking forward to a new port authority location, new leadership, new boats and another record breaking business year.

“The highest iron ore year since 1995 with over 21 million tons of ore leaving our port last year. It looks like another great year. Iron ore appears strong, grain kicked off our first international ship last month,” Kate Ferguson with the port authority said.