Wisconsin Fishing Preview

Saturday is the big day for fisherman in Wisconsin

SUPERIOR, Wisc.- Opening Day for Wisconsin fishing season is this Saturday, which means big business for local bait shops.

Over at Superior Fly Angler on Belknap Street, fisherman have been lining up to get their bait and tackle as they prepare for the big day. Leadership from that business say fisherman tend to like to buy local, because they have a better idea of what they are getting compared with purchasing items online.

Dan Keup, Sales Representative at Superior Fly Angler, said that “the biggest thing is that the feel of it. You get it in your hands and you feel it. You see it. You get to try it on for fit. Otherwise you might buy something that is going to fit you online and then it doesn’t fit”.

As for fishing here in Minnesota, fisherman will have to wait until next Saturday to cast their lines out.