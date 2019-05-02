YMCA Remolding Begins Later This Month

Construction will cause the YMCA to close May 20th until May 27th

DULUTH, Minn.- Later this month, the Duluth YMCA will undergo a major renovation causing it to close for a week

Construction is scheduled to begin May 20th and run through the 27th. Some of the changes will include replacing the raquet ball court, while making some locker room upgrades.

Emily Ranta, Associate Executive Director, said “the big thing we hope to accomplish is to really keep this building up to what it really should be for our members. We want to make sure this building as clean and well maintained as possible. We want to reinvest in this downtown branch”.

The cost of the reconstruction is expected to cost about one hundred thousand dollars.