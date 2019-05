Chorizo Tacos for Cinco De Mayo

COOKING CONNECTION: Bucktales Cantina & Grill for Cinco De Mayo

SUPERIOR, Wisc. — In this week’s Cooking Connection we are celebrating Cinco De Mayo, with Chorizo Tacos from Bucktales Cantina!

ADDRESS: 6098 WI-35, Superior, WI 54880

CONTACT: (715) 394-4181, Facebook Page

HOURS: Tues – Thurs 2 – 9pm, Fri 2-10pm, Sat 11am-10pm, Sun 11am-9pm, closed Monday