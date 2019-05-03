Cloquet man Charged With Assaulting Infant, Pleads Guilty

Sentencing is Scheduled for May 31

CLOQUET, Minn. – A Cloquet father charged with assault on his three month old son has pleaded guilty.

Orion Harrison Sinclair Verbist, 26, was charged with first-degree assault on December 20, 2018 following reports from St. Luke’s Hospital that a three-month old infant presented with injuries consistent with child abuse.

According to reports, the infant was brought to the hospital with a skull fracture, fractured arm and fractured rib.

The infant was ultimately transferred to Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 31.