Cloquet man Charged With Assaulting Infant, Pleads Guilty
Sentencing is Scheduled for May 31
CLOQUET, Minn. – A Cloquet father charged with assault on his three month old son has pleaded guilty.
Orion Harrison Sinclair Verbist, 26, was charged with first-degree assault on December 20, 2018 following reports from St. Luke’s Hospital that a three-month old infant presented with injuries consistent with child abuse.
According to reports, the infant was brought to the hospital with a skull fracture, fractured arm and fractured rib.
The infant was ultimately transferred to Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis.
Sentencing is scheduled for May 31.