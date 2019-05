Coaches Corner: Duluth FC

For this week's segment, we sit down with Duluth FC before they open their season on Sunday afternoon.

DULUTH, Minn. – For this week’s coaches corner, we talk with Duluth FC. We sit down with head coach Joel Person and forward Joe Watt and talk about the excitement of getting this season started and what kind of players make up this year’s roster. Duluth FC opens its season at home against Sioux Falls Thunder FC on Sunday at 3 p.m.