Duluth Children’s Museum Offers Free Admission for Community Day

The Duluth Children's Museum will debut a new exhibit May 4th.

DULUTH, Minn. – Families played at the Duluth Children’s Museum for free during its Community Day.

The event is part of an initiative with the city of Duluth, which is aimed at highlighting local attractions.

Museum staff say it’s a great time to get out and enjoy all that local draws have to offer.

“so many people in our community that haven’t had a chance to see the great work that were doing and opening our doors to everyone to come in. it leads to new membership and to talk about the great work the museum is doing.”

They museum will also be hosting an adult themed event called “A Night at the Brewseum” at 7 pm on May 4th.

The unique event will explore the science behind brewing.

Tickets cost $10- $15.