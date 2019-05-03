Duluth’s Downtown Branch of YMCA to Close for Renovations

The Downtown Branch will be Closed May 20 - 27

DULUTH, Minn. – The downtown branch of the Duluth Area Family YMCA is set to temporarily close for one week, May 20 – 27.

While workers will be upgrading the facility during the weeklong closure, the Y will continue to offer its members the ability to exercise at the Superior YMCA through a reciprocal membership agreement, as well as engage in fitness classes at Duluth’s Woodland Community Center, Wells Fargo Building in downtown Duluth and the Gary New Duluth Rec Center.

“Any of us who work out know the wisdom of building recovery time into our fitness schedules,” said Jeramy Katchuba, Branch Executive Director of the Downtown YMCA. “This temporary closure for improvements is a well-planned reinvestment into our downtown Y.”

“Our building has been working hard, serving all of us as members and our exercise needs since 1966. From 2009-2011 our facility enjoyed a $5 million dollar renovation which allowed us to expand our services to both members and the community. Now our beloved Y needs a week of recuperation and rehabilitation so we can ensure that it is in great shape to continue serving us for years to come,” said Katchuba.

Work expected to be completed during Recovery Week will total around $100,000.

Projects included in the renovation:

Locker room updates

Floor resurfacing

Racquetball court surface replacement and refreshment

Deep cleaning throughout the 80,000 square foot building

Re-grouting of the pool and all tile surfaces

“Any of us who have used the Y for 10 years or more knows how much better our building is now than before the last rehabilitation,” said board member, Matthew Baumgartner. “We can expect our Y to be in even better shape when it re-opens for business at 5:00 a.m. on May 28. We know how hard our building has been working to serve our needs for a decade. We now have to give our Y time to recover so it can serve us for another long stretch.”